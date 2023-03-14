Share on Pinterest Experts say asthma medications can lose their effectiveness over time. svetikd/Getty Images Drugs that stimulate the β2-adrenergic receptors (β 2 AR) can facilitate the relaxation of lung airway muscles and alleviate airway constriction observed in asthma and other lung conditions.

Prolonged use of these drugs is associated with a decline in their therapeutic efficacy and the potential worsening of asthma symptoms .

. Using a combination of computational simulations and laboratory experiments, a recent study identified new molecules that selectively enhance the therapeutic effects of drugs that stimulate the β2-adrenergic receptors without affecting other pathways. Until recently, most efforts to develop drugs have focused on molecules that bind to a receptor to activate or inhibit intracellular signaling pathways inside the cells. However, these molecules that bind to the primary site on the target receptor can lead to significant adverse effects upon binding to other receptors that share a similar structure. A novel approach involves the use of allosteric modulators , which are molecules that adhere to a site on a protein, such as a receptor, to modulate the response of the receptor to molecules that have stimulatory or inhibitory actions at the primary site of the receptor. Such allosteric modulators do not directly impact signaling pathways on their own but only enhance or inhibit the effects of the agonist binding at the primary site of the receptors. Thus, allosteric modulators are less likely to produce side effects.

Asthma drugs and declining effectiveness The overuse of drugs that activate β 2 AR for the treatment of asthma and other obstructive lung conditions is associated with a decline in therapeutic efficacy. A recent study published in the journal PNAS identified allosteric modulators that selectively enhanced signaling pathways in airway muscle cells involved in mediating the therapeutic effects of β 2 -adrenergic drugs. Consistently, these allosteric modulators also amplified the ability of β 2 -adrenergic drugs to induce the relaxation of airway muscles. Researchers say the use of these allosteric modulators could allow the use of drugs that activate β 2 AR at lower concentrations, thus limiting the decline in therapeutic efficacy over time. Deepak Deshpande, PhD, the study’s author and a professor at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, said, “In this study, we developed a novel set of compounds that augmented beneficial signaling (involving Gs proteins) and function (relaxation of smooth muscle and bronchodilation of airways).” “The main implication of this study is that we established a unique way of improving the therapeutic efficacy of β-agonists,” he told Medical News Today. “Considering the extensive use of β-agonists in the clinical management of bronchoconstriction associated with multiple lung diseases, our study findings pave the way for the development of next-gen β-agonists with improved therapeutic efficacy.”

β-adrenergic drugs for asthma Respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are characterized by the narrowing of the lung airways and breathing difficulties. The contraction of smooth or involuntary muscles that line the lung airways contributes to the narrowing of the airways. The neurotransmitters and hormones adrenaline and noradrenaline are known to cause the relaxation of the airway’s smooth muscles by binding and activating β-adrenergic receptors. β 1 – and β 2 -adrenergic receptors are the two major types of β-adrenergic receptors. Drugs that selectively stimulate the β2-adrenergic receptors (β 2 ARs) expressed on the surface of airway muscle cells are the first line of treatment for the symptoms associated with asthma and other obstructive lung diseases. Such compounds that stimulate a receptor and mimic the effects of a natural compound are referred to as agonists. Due to their selective activity on the β 2 AR expressed by smooth airway muscles, treatment with these agonists produces dilation of the lung airway muscles without producing side effects, such as an elevated heart rate caused by the activation of β 1 AR. Although such β 2 AR agonists are effective in the short term in the prevention and treatment of asthma and other obstructive lung diseases, their chronic use is associated with a decline in their therapeutic effect and, in some cases, the worsening of asthma symptoms. Binding of a β 2 AR agonist to the receptor results in the activation of the Gs protein, which mediates the effects of these drugs on smooth muscle relaxation. However, the binding of the agonists to the β 2 AR also leads to the activation of G protein-coupled receptor kinases and β-arrestins. The activation of G protein receptor kinases and β-arrestins can lead to the desensitization of the β 2 AR, which involves a decline in the ability of β 2 AR agonists to activate Gs protein. In addition, β-arrestins can also reduce the expression of the β 2 AR on the surface of smooth muscle cells. This can limit the ability of β 2 AR agonists to induce airway smooth muscle relaxation and alleviate the symptoms of asthma. Moreover, the stimulation of the β 2 AR can also activate signaling pathways via β-arrestin in addition to the Gs protein. The activation of the β-arrestin signaling is associated with the worsening of asthma symptoms. Although there are some drugs, such as phosphodiesterase inhibitors, that can augment Gs signaling, these compounds tend to have limited efficacy and significant adverse effects. Thus, there is a need for effective therapeutics that can alleviate asthma symptoms over the long term.