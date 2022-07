Share on Pinterest Catherine Delahaye/Getty Images

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common disorder that affects millions of children in the United States.

About 62% of U.S. children with ADHD manage the condition with medication.

Researchers have found that eating more fruit and vegetables may reduce inattention in children with ADHD.

The study also showed eating less refined grain was linked to increased inattention in the same group of children.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD ) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder.

In the United States, 6.1 million children have been diagnosed with ADHD, according to a 2016 study carried out by scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . The condition also impacts adults. An estimated 4.4% of U.S. adults live with ADHD, and the diagnosis rates are rising.

Children with ADHD may be hyperactive and fidget, constantly running, jumping, or climbing. They may also find it challenging to pay attention, follow instructions, and get easily distracted.

With early diagnosis and treatment plans, ADHD can be managed. According to CDC data, 62% of U.S. children manage the condition with medication, while less than half have received behavioral treatment.

Experts say ADHD is a significant public health concern linked with poor academic, social, and economic outcomes and an increased risk of time spent in hospital and injury.

A recent study led by researchers at the Ohio State University has suggested that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables may help reduce inattention in children ages 6-12 with symptoms of ADHD.