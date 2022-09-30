Share on Pinterest Scientists have been investigating the link between fat cells and breast cancer tumors. Francesco Carta fotografo/Getty Images

Researchers investigated what happens to fat cells near breast cancer tumors.

They found that, when near tumor cells, fat cells lose their lipid content, transition into other cell types, and fuel tumor growth.

Further research is needed to understand how fat cells transition into other cell types.

These findings suggest that approaches to stop fat cells from changing could suppress tumor progression.

The American Cancer Society estimates that around 287,850 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. One in 8 women are also estimated to develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Some studies suggest that obesity is a risk factor for breast cancer occurrence and a worse prognosis. However, other studies report minimal effects from obesity on breast cancer recurrence and survival.

These mixed results raise questions on the underlying mechanisms potentially linking breast cancer and obesity.

In breast cancer, tumor cells are nearby fat cells, known as mammary adipocytes. Adipocytes have a high degree of plasticity and can change depending on their environment.

For example, studies have found that adipocytes near tumor cells lose their lipid content and that ‘lipid storing’ white fat cells are replaced with beige ‘lipid-burning’ adipocytes.

How exactly fat and tumor cells interact remains unknown. Further research into this could lead to new treatment options for breast cancer.

Recently, researchers used a genetic technique to monitor how adipocytes and breast tumors interact in mice.

“The study shows that fat cells are not simple bystander cells but play a dynamic role in the development of breast cancer,” Dr. Jane Visvader, professor of cancer biology and stem cells at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI) at the University of Melbourne, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“Interestingly, fat cells were shown to assume the properties of other mesenchymal lineages to fuel tumor growth in models of breast cancer. These findings have implications for understanding the complex linkage between obesity and breast cancer risk,” she added.