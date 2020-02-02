Rising drug use in the United States is taking its toll on mortality rates, according to a study that has shown drug-associated deaths to be twice as high as stats suggest.

Share on Pinterest Opioid misuse may be causing more deaths than experts previously believed.

On average, in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have dubbed a drug “epidemic,” 130 people die each day in the U.S. from an opioid overdose.

Death by drug poisoning — or overdose — has surged since 2000 in all regions and among all ethnic groups.

In 2017, more than 70,200 people in the U.S. died as a result of a drug overdose. Some 68% of these deaths involved opioids, with the number being six times higher than that in 1999.

Opioids include prescription drugs, such as some pain relievers, and illegal drugs, such as heroin. Opioids induce euphoria and are potentially addictive.

However, what if drug records, which focus on death by overdose and drug-related mental and behavioral disorders, are not a true reflection of the death toll of the drug epidemic?

What if the drug epidemic is behind the negative life expectancy trends in the U.S.?

These were the questions that the researchers behind a recent study in PLOS ONE set out to answer. They investigated broader drug-related deaths in people in the U.S. between the ages of 15 and 64 years.

Among this subset of the population, 9% of deaths were drug-related, based on data on overdose rates. This figure has gone up by 4% in less than 20 years.

Speaking to Medical News Today, co-author Prof. Samuel Preston of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia said, “Increasing mortality among working age Americans was not limited to drug overdose, and we believed that the rapid increase in drug use and abuse was likely to be implicated in mortality from other causes of death.”