Asian Americans often have only one box to check on health forms — “Asian” — that lumps together a highly diverse population.

A new study takes a closer look at Asian American heart health hidden within that single checkbox.

The study finds considerable diversity in heart health among Asian Americans that is often overlooked.

Asian American people are typically categorized simply as “Asian” for the purposes of health research and reporting. It is a simplification that does not expose their true diversity.

A new large, retrospective study finds that some Asian American subgroups are at particular risk for ischemic heart disease, heart failure, and cerebrovascular disease.

Working with mortality data from 2011 to 2016 collected in the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey , the study reveals the flaw in considering the health of all Asian Americans as a single entity.

A recent analysis of the same data found that non-Hispanic Asians were more likely to have ideal cardiovascular health than non-Hispanic whites, missing entirely the higher cardiovascular risk associated with some Asian subgroups.

Dr. Pei Jai Michael Ho is a co-author of an editorial released alongside the new study. He told Medical News Today, in collaboration with Dr. Monica Parks :

“Americans with Asian ancestry can trace their roots to more than 20 countries, ranging anywhere from China to the Indian subcontinent. These origins come with incredibly unique cultures, languages, and histories, including immigration status. Therefore, it is difficult to expect that these diverse individuals will face the same medical problems or have similar medical needs.”

“Lumping everyone with Asian ancestry into a single ‘Asian’ group masks potential healthcare disparities and makes it more challenging for our healthcare system to meet the needs of the unique subgroups in this population.” – Dr. Pei Jai Michael Ho

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic group in the U.S., increasing from 11.9 million people in 200 to 22.4 million people by 2019, which is an 88% increase.