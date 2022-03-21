Share on Pinterest Allergen immunotherapy using dust mite extract may help some people with atopic dermatitis. PA Images/Getty Images

Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, affects an estimated 7.3% of adults in the United States.

The condition can significantly impact the quality of life.

Using allergen immunotherapy might be an effective treatment option for people with eczema who are also sensitive to house dust mites.

Atopic dermatitis, commonly called eczema, is a chronic skin condition. It causes itchiness and irritated, inflamed skin.

Over recent years, scientists have started to untangle the complex mechanisms that underpin it. This has helped them develop a range of new topical and systemic drugs that target the immune system.

However, experts do not know whether the effects of these drugs will change over the course of a lifetime. Also, some of these new drugs are relatively expensive.

Because people with eczema are often sensitive to other allergens, some researchers are continuing to explore the potential use of allergy immunotherapy . This technique involves gradually exposing people to their allergy triggers.

A recent study, which appears in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, investigated allergy immunotherapy involving dust mite extract as a treatment for eczema.

As the study authors point out, allergy immunotherapy has been used for more than 100 years; it has proven effective in treating “asthma, allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis, anaphylaxis to Hymenoptera insect venom, and food allergy.”

However, they also note that currently, “The role of allergen immunotherapy in the management of patients with atopic dermatitis is considered controversial.”