How caffeine affects sleep patterns and REM sleep For this study, researchers used a mouse model affixed with minimally invasive microchips and a video recording system to record the physiological and behavioral habits of the mice over an extended period of time. In their natural state, scientists observed the mice consistently have a “ siesta ” or short nap during the latter part of their awake phase. When caffeine was administered, the mice no longer took the short nap. “These mice — and possibly some humans — are genetically programmed to have a ‘siesta’ as part of their normal sleep pattern,” Dr. Andrew Charles, professor of neurology at the University of California Los Angeles and one of the senior authors of this study explained to Medical News Today. “You also found mice compensated for the delayed sleep onset caused by daily caffeine by sleeping more solidly and ‘sleeping in’,” he said. Researchers also found daily caffeine administration shifted the onset of sleep in the mice — particularly REM sleep — by up to two hours relative to the light-dark cycle .

Increased brain blood flow with caffeine During the study, scientists also discovered the brain blood flow of the mice was higher when they were awake and lower during sleep. However, there was an exception during periods of REM sleep when there were large increases in brain blood flow. “We found that under control conditions (i.e. no caffeine) REM sleep was associated with large increases in brain blood flow, which we think may be involved in the function of REM sleep,” Dr. Charles explained. Mice that had consumed caffeine actually had a reduction in brain blood flow while they were awake and a significant boost in brain blood flow during sleep. “Caffeine consumed during the awake state in mice resulted in a significant increase in brain blood flow during non-REM sleep , and augmented the increase in blood flow during REM sleep,” he continued. “We speculate that this increased brain blood flow could play a role in neuroprotective effects of caffeine by enhancing the clearance of brain waste during sleep.”