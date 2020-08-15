Researchers have published a list of 57 medications that may interact with cannabinoid products, including cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The list includes commonly prescribed medications, such as anticoagulants, pain relievers, and birth control pills.

Share on Pinterest Research indicates that cannabinoid products, including cannabis and CBD oil, may interact with some prescribed medications.

The issue of legalizing cannabis is a divisive one. In 2013, the results of a survey suggested that slightly more than half (52%) of adults in the United States supported the legalization of cannabis.

Although cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, 33 U.S. states have now legalized one or more components of the cannabis plant. Medical cannabis is also legal in some countries.

As well as the more traditional means of using cannabis, such as smoking, there is growing interest in CBD oil, which contains only CBD and not the psychoactive component of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

CBD oil has several purported benefits, including the management of anxiety and pain. CBD oil derived from hemp was legalized throughout the U.S. in 2018. Recent data show a huge increase in the sales of CBD products in the country, from just over $100 million in 2014 to $845 million in 2019.

Although more people are consuming cannabinoid products, there is limited information on how these products may interact with other medications.

To combat this knowledge gap, researchers from Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, PA, have published a list of prescription medications that may not work as intended when people take them alongside medical cannabinoids, CBD oil, or medical or recreational cannabis.

The details, which appear in the journal Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids, could help doctors prescribe medications more safely to people who use cannabinoid products.