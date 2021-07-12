Share on Pinterest New research finds that a two-drug combination reduces sleep apnea by almost a third. Richard Newstead/Getty Images

Sleep apnea involves a repeated, momentary breathing stoppage that prevents people who have it from experiencing restorative sleep.

With insufficiently restful sleep, sleep apnea can lead to several serious health conditions.

Current treatments, such as wearing a sleep mask, do not work for everyone due to discomfort.

A new study finds that by combining antidepressant and antispasmodic drugs, people can reduce sleep apnea by at least 30%.

Sleep is an important restorative process. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that a person is at greater risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression without enough sleep.

For people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), getting a good night’s rest can be difficult — the condition causes them to awaken repeatedly during sleep, leaving them unrefreshed when they wake. There is currently no medication specifically for treating sleep apnea.

Now, a new study from Flinders University in Adelaide, South Australia, reports that combining two existing medications can reduce OSA by at least 30%.

The study’s senior author, Professor Danny Eckert, says of the research:

“We were thrilled because the current treatment options for people with sleep apnea are limited and can be a painful journey for many.”