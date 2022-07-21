Share on Pinterest New technology may help diagnose lung cancer at earlier stages. VICTOR TORRES/Stocksy

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States but is treatable if detected early.

Treatment for lung cancer can involve a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy.

A newly developed technology can help detect cancer at the cellular level, which may help doctors to diagnose and treat lung cancer earlier.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide and the third most common cancer type in the United States.

The disease is often treatable when diagnosed in its early stages. So, experts are constantly working on new ways to detect lung cancer as early as possible so that people can receive prompt treatment.

While anyone can develop lung cancer, some risk factors such as smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke increase a person’s risk.

The treatment for lung cancer will depend on the type of lung cancer and the stage of the disease when detected. Doctors may utilize chemotherapy, surgery, immunotherapy, and radiation as part of treatment.

Dr. William Dahut , the chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society, explained to Medical News Today:

“Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Although the number of deaths per year is decreasing (due to decreased tobacco use, C.T. screening, and targeted therapies), it remains a very serious medical problem. Outcomes are much better if lung cancer is detected earlier.”

Dr. Jorge Gomez, a medical expert with the American Lung Association, further noted to MNT: