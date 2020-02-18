New research reviews the basic reproduction number (R0) of the new coronavirus, that is, the number that indicates how transmissible a virus is, and finds that it is much higher than current estimates.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its breakout in December 2019, scientists have grappled with the highly contagious new coronavirus that they dubbed 2019-nCoV, and now known as SARS-CoV-2.

“Where did the virus originate?,” ”How did it spread to humans?,” and “How long does the virus survive on surfaces?” are just a few of the questions that researchers have been scrambling to answer.

Now, a review of existing studies tries to answer another question that is crucial to controlling the epidemic: How quickly does it spread?

The question is of utmost importance, especially in the light of the most recent toll: 42,708 confirmed cases and 1,017 deaths have occurred in China as of February 11, 2020.

To find the answer, a team of researchers set out to examine several scientific studies of the new virus and published the results in the Journal of Travel Medicine.

Joacim Rocklöv, who is a professor of sustainable health at Umeå University in Sweden, is the last and corresponding author of the new analysis.