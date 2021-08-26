Share on Pinterest A recent study helps us understand the mechanisms involved in more severe cases of COVID-19. Ina Peters/Stocksy

A new study concludes that increased levels of an enzyme called secreted phospholipase A2 group IIA (sPLA2-IIA) can predict mortality from severe COVID-19.

The body produces sPLA2-IIA to help defend against bacterial infections, but high levels can cause organ damage.

In the study, levels of the enzyme were approximately 10 times higher in people who died from COVID-19 than in people with a mild form of the disease.

More research is needed to see whether these enzyme levels could be used to identify patients at risk of dying from COVID-19 — and whether sPLA2-IIA inhibitors might reduce mortality.

COVID-19 is caused by a SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a person with the disease may or may not experience symptoms. Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, such as those that arise from a cold or the flu.

However, some people become severely ill, and older adults and people with certain medical conditions have a higher risk. Some people develop severe COVID-19 respiratory symptoms and multiple organ failure. In this case, they require hospitalization in an intensive care unit and ventilator support.

Some researchers originally proposed that severe COVID-19 could result from an overactive inflammatory response called cytokine storm syndrome.

But as the authors of the current investigation note, “More recent studies show that persistent [cytokine storm syndrome] is uncommon ( 3–4% ) in severe COVID-19 disease.”

Pinpointing the underlying mechanism responsible for fatal COVID-19 is important, as it will help researchers and clinicians identify people most at risk of dying from the disease and develop effective treatments.

This prompted scientists from the University of Arizona, the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and Stony Brook University to collaborate on the present study.

Their findings appear in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Senior study author Floyd “Ski” Chilton, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Arizona’s Department of Nutritional Sciences and the director of The Precision Nutrition and Wellness Initiative, told Medical News Today about the preliminary data that led to the hypothesis behind the study.