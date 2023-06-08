Share on Pinterest A new study shows deep brain stimulation applied during the deepest sleep cycle improves the brain’s ability to make memories. Leah Nash/The Washington Post/Getty Images Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being.

Previous research links good sleep with myriad benefits, such as improved memory and cognition.

Researchers from Tel Aviv University and UCLA Health have uncovered more information on how the brain consolidates memory during sleep.

Scientists found that deep brain stimulation applied during the deepest sleep cycle improves the brain’s ability to make memories. Sleep is an important part of the body’s daily process and is essential for good health. Previous research shows that adequate sleep helps with maintaining a healthy weight , improving mental health , and lowering inflammation . Additionally, sleep plays an important role in strengthening a person’s memory . In fact, past studies have shown that sleep disturbances can increase the risk of developing dementia. Now, researchers from Tel Aviv University and UCLA Health have found evidence supporting the dominant theory of how the brain consolidates memory during sleep. Additionally, scientists have found applying deep-brain stimulation when a person is in the part of the sleep cycle known as deep sleep improves the brain’s ability to make memories. The study was recently published in the journal Nature Neuroscience .

Exploring the link between deep sleep and memory According to Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, a neurosurgeon and director of Restorative Neurosurgery and Deep Brain Stimulation Program for Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, not involved in the research, the link between sleep and memory formation is an interesting phenomenon. “There’s several neuroactivities that have been found in the brain that only happen while the patient is asleep and oftentimes tends to correlate with how good memory consolidation is happening,” he explained to Medical News Today. “The general idea is that when you’re asleep, you don’t have to pay attention to any particular stimuli or anything in your environment, so it gives a chance for the brain to focus on memory consolidation. So if you’re during the day paying attention to something or you need your brain to focus on something to carry some function, then it may not be the best time to consolidate memories,” Dr. Langevin added. “Whereas at night, when things are quiet, then the brain can be used to generally consolidate some of the memories that happened during the day.” – Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, neurosurgeon

Deep-brain stimulation boosts memory Study co-author Prof. Yuval Nir, PhD, principal investigator in the Schools of Medicine, Neuroscience, and Biomedical Engineering at Tel Aviv University, told MNT that while sleep supporting long-term memory has been a scientific topic of great interest, existing research is either based on animal studies or noninvasive human studies. “We wanted to investigate human sleep and memory using an active intervention that could establish the role of synchrony between hippocampus and cortex in this process,” Prof. Nir explained. For this study, Dr. Nir and his colleagues enlisted 18 people with epilepsy who already had electrodes implanted in their brains. The electrodes were being used to help identify where their seizures were coming from. On the first night of the study, participants were shown photo pairings of animals with 25 easily-identifiable celebrities. They were immediately tested on their ability to recall the pairings before going to sleep. The participants’ recall abilities were also tested the next morning after having undisturbed sleep. On the second and final night of the study, participants were shown 25 new animal and celebrity pairings. While they slept, scientists administered targeted deep-brain stimulation. And the participants were again tested on their memory of the pairings in the morning. “We created a novel system that reads the electrical activity in and around the hippocampus during sleep in real-time and identifies specific times of activity to trigger stimulation pulses in the frontal lobe. Such stimulation helps create efficient communication between different brain regions responsible for creating new memories to those storing them for the long-term.” – Prof. Yuval Nir, PhD, study coauthor