A new study suggests that the risk of severe COVID-19 may be increased if a person has a genotype that is associated with dementia, as well as other cardiovascular issues.

The study, published as a letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A, indicates that having the genetic component of dementia might increase the risk of developing a more severe case of COVID-19.

Dementia is a name for various progressive neurological diseases that typically affect a person’s memory or cognitive ability. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , around 50 million people worldwide have dementia. It typically affects older adults, but some forms can develop earlier on.

There is an association between Alzheimer’s disease and various cardiovascular issues. This is one reason why people with dementia may be at more risk of COVID-19, since cardiovascular issues are likely to increase the chances of a person dying if they contract COVID-19.

In addition, a person with dementia is more likely to be living in a care home, and these facilities have been key sites for the spread of the disease.

Also, because of dementia’s effects on cognitive function, a person with dementia may be less likely to follow safety protocols and so have more risk of exposure to the virus.

Adding to these known risk factors, the present research suggests that the genetic conditions that can contribute to dementia may increase a person’s chances of developing a severe case of COVID-19.