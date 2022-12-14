Share on Pinterest Emollients can help prevent eczema in babies. mrs/Getty Images Between 15% to 20% of children globally have eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis.

There is currently no cure for eczema.

Researchers from the Xinjiang Clinical Research Center for Dermatologic Diseases in Urumqi, China, say the early application of emollients can help prevent eczema in infants at high risk for developing the disease. The study was recently published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology.

Eczema in infants Eczema symptoms can appear in a baby as early as 6 months. Symptoms generally show up as red, scaly, and dry patches on a baby’s cheeks, chin, forehead, and/or scalp. The patches may also be itchy or may ooze. Researchers do not know why atopic dermatitis occurs in some infants and not others. Some infant eczema triggers include: clothing material

allergens

irritants like laundry detergents and soaps

hot temperatures

food allergies

genetics Treatments for baby eczema include: daily bathing and moisturizing

eliminating fragrances and other irritants

medicated creams or ointments, such as a topical corticosteroid

What are emollients? According to Dr. Latanya Benjamin, an associate professor of pediatric dermatology and founder of Young Skin, a private medical practice in South Florida, emollients are moistures or other preparations used to soften the skin. “By moisturizing the skin, emollients can protect damaged skin by improving skin hydration and skin barrier function which ultimately benefits individuals with atopic dermatitis,” she explained to Medical News Today. Emollients can also prevent water from evaporating off of the skin’s surface, added Dr. Angela J. Lamb, associate professor in the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. “Atopic dermatitis is caused by many things, but a primary contributor is the skin’s lack of a fundamental protein that keeps water inside,” she told Medical News Today. Different types of emollients include: lotions

ointments

creams

sprays They are applied directly to the skin by gently smoothing the product onto the skin.

Helping prevent baby eczema For this study, researchers analyzed 11 clinical trials including almost 3,500 infants given emollients for atopic dermatitis. Upon analysis of all the data, scientists reported that three specific types of emollients — creams, emulsions , and mixed types — all helped prevent eczema from developing in infants. However, after additional analysis, researchers said they found the emollient emulsion to be the best option for helping prevent eczema in high-risk infants. “Emulsions push two states of fluid together that would not otherwise mix so they can contain a very high water content in a way that perhaps a cream cannot,” Lamb said. “Remember, water is the key to skin barrier repair and protection.” “Emollient emulsions provide an occlusive barrier , offering the ability to obtain the best barrier protection and chance at retaining moisture and hydration,” Benjamin added.