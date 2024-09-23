Share on Pinterest A newly approved drug for the treatment of atopic dermatitis could make a big difference to people with moderate-to-severe eczema. Image credit: Sascha Lotz/picture alliance via Getty Images.

For people with atopic dermatitis, a new drug targeting the condition has just been approved by the FDA.

The drug, from Eli Lilly, inhibits the action of a cytokine believed to be the primary driver behind the condition.

Effective treatment of atopic dermatitis can transform the lives of people with the condition who otherwise may suffer from an inability to sleep, social stigmatization, frequent extreme discomfort, and social isolation.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved Eli Lilly’s EBGLYSS as a treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema).

EBGLYSS is now approved for adults and children 12 years or older who have moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, is characterized by itchy skin most often located on the arms or behind the knees, but which can appear anywhere. With scratching, the skin becomes red or otherwise discolored, can become swollen, and crack, weeping clear fluid or blood. It may then crust over and scale as it heals.

In less extreme cases, the itching may be intermittent as the condition goes into remission and the skin clears up. If the condition gets worse, as it frequently does, such respites become fewer and further between.

As skin cracks and heals, opportunistic bacteria may take advantage of the wound.

In addition, as healing occurs, the skin thickens with a layer of scar tissue coming between the person with atopic dermatitis and the itch, making it ever harder to reach and quiet.

People from families whose members have the condition or allergies such as hay fever and asthma are more likely to develop atopic dermatitis. Girls and women develop it more often than boys and men, and it is more common among Hispanic and Black children.

The condition usually appears during infancy or when one is a child, though it may appear at any time in one’s life.