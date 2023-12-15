Share on Pinterest Could a new blood test help diagnose Parkinson’s disease before symptoms appear? Image credit: VICTOR TORRES/Stocksy. More than 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease.

Many people with Parkinson’s may go undiagnosed due to a lack of symptoms or receive a misdiagnosis.

Researchers from the University of Oxford have developed a new blood test to help detect Parkinson’s disease before main symptoms occur. More than 10 million people globally have Parkinson’s disease — a neurological condition affecting a person’s movement and thinking skills. Although there are some commonly known symptoms of the disease, sometimes signs take a long time to show or may be mistaken for other issues. A poll of more than 2,000 people conducted in January 2020 by nonprofit organization Parkinson’s UK found that 26% of them reported being misdiagnosed with a different disease before receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis. While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, the earlier it is detected the more treatment and care a person can receive to help slow disease progression. For this reason, scientists have been working on ways to test for Parkinson’s disease before symptoms even show. One such team of researchers is from the University of Oxford, which recently published a study in the journal JAMA Neurology about a new blood test they have developed for the early detection of Parkinson’s disease.

Why is a Parkinson’s early detection test needed? According to Dr. George K. Tofaris, professor of neurology and translational neuroscience in the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Oxford, and lead author of this study, the brain has a certain reserve of dopamine and ability to compensate. This means that, by the time people with Parkinson’s disease present to the clinic with the familiar movement disorder, an estimated 60% or so of dopamine-producing nerve cells have already died and neurodegeneration is often widespread. “At this stage, it is difficult to restore the neuronal networks,” Dr. Tofaris explained to Medical News Today. “On the other hand, if we could detect the pathology early before this critical threshold is reached, then we are more likely to be effective with disease-modifying therapies and the impact of any benefit is likely to be longer lasting even if ‘cure’ is not achieved.” “We know from different studies that the pathology starts more than a decade before the clinical presentation,” he continued. “What we are lacking is a scalable biomarker to identify these changes, ideally a blood test. Therefore the need for such a test goes hand in hand with the urgent need for disease-modifying therapies.”

A new way to measure alpha-synuclein The blood test developed by Dr. Tofaris and his team is focused on detecting alpha-synuclein proteins, which are involved in the development of Parkinson’s disease. “Alpha-synuclein is a sticky protein and in [the] blood is mostly — [approximately] 99% — derived from peripheral sources, especially red blood cells,” Dr. Tofaris explained. “For this reason, so far, measurements of alpha-synuclein directly in blood have not been useful for biomarker development as most of the protein that floats in the blood is not relevant to the disease process. Because of the sticky nature of alpha-synuclein, it is also difficult to separate the disease-relevant fraction of this protein without contamination from the massive excess of peripherally derived alpha-synuclein,” he added. To address this problem, this new blood test isolates extracellular vesicles from nerve cells circulating in the blood, allowing them to measure their alpha-synuclein content. “Our assay utilizes antibodies against this neuronal marker that are hinged onto otherwise non-sticky magnetic beads,” Dr. Tofaris detailed. “Antibody-bead composites bind to neuronal extracellular vesicles in the serum and are then extracted with a magnet with minimal contamination from other blood proteins or free-floating alpha-synuclein.” ”The extracellular vesicles are washed and opened up with detergents so that the fraction of alpha-synuclein in them can be measured. We believe that this fraction reflects changes within nerve cells and therefore offers a more accurate snapshot of the disease process,” he continued.

Highest Parkinson’s risk has twofold alpha-synuclein increase Researchers then tested 365 people at risk for Parkinson’s disease with the new blood test, as well as 282 healthy controls, and 71 people with genetic or sporadic Parkinson’s disease. Upon analysis, scientists found those with the highest risk of developing Parkinson’s disease — more than 80% probability — had a twofold increase in alpha-synuclein levels in neuronal extracellular vesicles. They also found the test could accurately differentiate them from those with low-risk or healthy controls and could distinguish between a person with a high Parkinson’s disease risk from a healthy control with a 90% probability. “My hope is that in the future, a blood test such as this one, possibly in combination with a questionnaire or a limited assessment, will be implemented for screening to identify Parkinson’s early for the instigation of a disease-modifying intervention as we currently do for certain cancers or screening programs for cardiovascular risk factors,” Dr. Tofaris said.