Share on Pinterest Design by Medical News Today; photography by Charles Gullung/Getty Images and DigiPub/Getty Images Aging is a natural part of life that changes the body in ways we sometimes might not like.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School believe that epigenetic changes — and not just changes to the DNA — affect aging.

This view is supported by experiments where epigenetic changes caused mice to first age and the reversal of the induced changes caused reverse aging. Aging is a life process everyone goes through. As we age, the body changes in different ways — sometimes good and sometimes not as good as we might like. Scientists have looked for ways to slow down , stop , or reverse the aging process. While research and medical advances have helped increase life expectancy , aging continues. For many years, most researchers have believed changes to a body’s DNA — called mutations — are a leading cause of aging. Now a team led by researchers from Harvard Medical School finds support for an alternative hypothesis: it is the changes that affect the expression of the DNA — called epigenetics — that affect aging. Scientists demonstrated this via a mouse model where changes in epigenetic information caused mice to first age and then reverse aging. The study appears in the journal Cell .

What are epigenetics? Gene activity, the “switch on” and “switch off” of genes, is associated with epigenetic changes, chemical changes in the DNA that do not alter the DNA sequence. Epigenetics studies how the environment can modify how genes work without actually changing the genes themselves. Some examples of things that may lead to epigenetic changes: diet

aging

physical activity

obesity

tobacco and alcohol use

and use environmental pollutants

stress

infections and diseases like cancer This study is not the first time researchers have used epigenetics to study aging. For example, previous research shows epigenetics provides a biological clock for the body, helping scientists measure a person’s aging rate.

Epigenetics and aging Medical News Today spoke with Dr. David Sinclair, a professor in the Department of Genetics and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, and senior author of this study. Dr. Sinclair said the research team decided to study epigenetics as a potential driver for the aging process based on previous research he had been involved with in the 1990s that showed lifespan is under the control of epigenetic regulators called sirtuins . “We have discovered that if you turn on three “ Yamanaka ” genes that normally switch on during embryogenesis , you can safely reverse the aging process by more than 50%,” he explained to MNT. “These genes initiate a program that is not well understood, but the outcome is age reversal and restoration of tissue function. For example, we can reverse the age of optic nerves to restore the vision of all mice.” During this study, researchers created temporary, fast-healing “cuts” in the DNA of mice. These cuts imitated the effect of certain lifestyle and environmental effects on the DNA’s epigenetic pattern. Researchers found the cuts caused the mice’s epigenetic pattern to change and eventually malfunction, causing the mice to begin looking and acting older. These mice also had increased biomarkers indicating aging . Scientists then gave these mice gene therapy to reverse the epigenetic changes, which they said “reset” the mice’s epigenetic program and ultimately reversed the aging the mice had experienced. “We hope these results are seen as a turning point in our ability to control aging,” Sinclair says. “This is the first study showing that we can have precise control of the biological age of a complex animal; that we can drive it forwards and backward at will.”