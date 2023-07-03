How HRT is linked to dementia risk According to Dr. Nelsan Pourhadi, a researcher in the Danish Cancer Society and the Danish Dementia Research Centre in the Department of Neurology at Copenhagen University Hospital – Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark, and lead author of this study, the aim of the study was two-sided and based on understudied aspects of the research area. “Firstly, we wanted to investigate the association between the use of menopausal hormone therapy as recommended in guidelines and the risk of dementia. Second, we wanted to investigate continuous versus cyclic treatment regimens,” he explained to Medical News Today. For this study, Dr. Pourhadi and his team analyzed data from a national registry database, including about 5,600 women with dementia and almost 56,000 age-matched women who had no dementia diagnosis as the study’s controls. The data spanned from 2000 to 2018 and included Danish women ages 50 to 60 years in 2000 with no history of dementia or that didn’t have any contraindication for the use of HRT. The average age of dementia diagnosis for the participants was 70 years. Before receiving a diagnosis, 32% of women with dementia and 29% of controls had received estrogen- progestin (a synthetic form of progesterone) therapy from an average age of 53. The average duration of therapy was 3.8 years for women with dementia and 3.6 years for the control group. Upon analysis, the researchers found women who received estrogen-progestin therapy had a 24% increased risk of developing all-cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This was even in women who received the treatment at the age of 55 or younger. “The findings align with those of the largest clinical trial in the area, the Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study (WHIMS),” Dr. Pourhadi said. “While WHIMS reported an increased rate of dementia in women using menopausal hormone therapy from age 65 years, we additionally observed this increase in women using menopausal hormone therapy close to the age of menopause.”

— Dr. Nelsan Pourhadi Additionally, researchers reported the risk rates increased with longer HRT use, ranging from 21% for one year or less of use to 74% for more than 12 years of use.

Does HRT increase or decrease dementia risk? This is not the first time researchers have looked for an association between HRT and dementia risk. Previous studies have reported menopausal hormone therapy may help decrease a woman’s risk of developing dementia. One study published in May 2021 linked menopausal hormone therapy use to a reduced risk of developing all neurodegenerative diseases , including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. And a study in June 2022 found HRT used after menopause was associated with a decreased risk for Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in women with depression. And other studies have also outlined an association between HRT and an increased risk of developing dementia. Research published in September 2022 found HRT was associated with an increased risk of dementia. And a study just published in April 2023 says women who started menopause early or who began HRT more than five years after menopause began had higher levels of tau protein in their brain, which is considered to be one of the driving factors of Alzheimer’s disease. “It is important to note that our findings are in line with those of the largest clinical trial on the topic, WHIMS,” Dr. Pourhadi said when asked why previous and current research may have contradictory findings. “Most other clinical trials were hampered by limitations such as small selection, sample sizes, short follow-up time, and outcomes solely based on cognitive testing, not a clinical assessment of dementia.” “Further, previous observational studies were unable to assess the use of menopausal hormone therapy close to menopause, especially short-term use,” he added. “These differences may explain the differences between the findings of those studies and our study.”