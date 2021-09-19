Share on Pinterest Design by Diego Sabogal Carbohydrates are one of the three macronutrients that occur naturally in plant foods, including peas and beans, nuts and seeds, grains, dairy and dairy products, fruits, and vegetables. The other two macronutrients are dietary fats and proteins. Carbohydrates are considered essential nutrients for the body to function properly by several global health organizations, including the World Health Organization ( WHO ). Their primary role is to provide energy to all cells in the body. In the absence of carbohydrate intake, the body will use an alternative fuel source called ketones. The word “carbohydrate” is an umbrella term that describes various types of sugar-containing molecules present in foods.

Types of carbohydrates Generally, there are three types of carbohydrates: sugars, starches, and dietary fiber. It is possible to classify them further as simple or complex carbs, depending on the number and type of sugar molecules — such as glucose — that each structure contains. Simple carbs Also called “simple sugars,” “sugars,” or “saccharides,” these carbohydrates contain between one and 10 sugar molecules and are present in fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. Those with one or two sugar molecules are called monosaccharides and disaccharides, respectively, while those containing up to 10 sugar molecules are called oligosaccharides. Lactose — the main sugar in animal milk — is a disaccharide comprising the monosaccharides glucose and galactose. Oligosaccharides, however, are mid-length prebiotic carbohydrates that are in fiber-rich foods and human milk . Complex carbs Complex carbohydrates are made up of polysaccharides , which are longer, intricate chains of sugar molecules. Complex carbs include both starches and dietary fiber. Starches are the storage carbohydrates in peas and beans, grains, and vegetables, and they provide the body with energy. Dietary fiber , or roughage, is the indigestible part of plants — in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, and legumes such as peas and beans — that supports good gut health.

Are diets rich in carbs good for you? Despite the popularity of low carbohydrate diets , they are not suitable for everyone, and some populations still benefit from a carbohydrate-rich diet. For example, endurance athletic performance becomes compromised on a low carbohydrate diet, and a high carbohydrate intake remains the most evidence-backed choice for elite athletes. Among members of the general population with high carbohydrate intake, significant reductions in blood sugar levels — potentially promoting the remission of prediabetes — occur when the daily intake of carbohydrates is reduced. Therefore, for populations that consume 65–75% of their daily calories from carbohydrates, experts recommend reducing carbohydrate calories to 50–55% of daily intake and increasing protein. A carbohydrate restriction of 45% or less of daily calories is more effective for short-term blood sugar control, but it may be unsustainable and does not provide greater long-term results than a range of 50–55% of daily calories from carbohydrates. Before making changes to their diet, people should speak with a doctor or registered dietitian to determine their specific carbohydrate needs to optimize their health outcomes.