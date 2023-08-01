Share on Pinterest Could frequent alcohol consumption lead to higher blood pressure? Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy/Getty Images High blood pressure can increase the risk of poor health outcomes like heart attacks. Several factors, including lifestyle choices, can influence someone’s risk for high blood pressure.

Researchers are still seeking to understand the full impact of certain lifestyle choices on blood pressure levels.

Data from a recent study suggests that alcohol consumption is associated with increased systolic blood pressure, even at low levels of alcohol consumption. Blood pressure is a highly valuable indicator of health. Keeping blood pressure within a healthy range can reduce the risk of adverse health outcomes. Many factors can increase someone’s risk for high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. However, researchers are still seeking to understand the full impact of certain risk factors. One area of interest is how the consumption of alcohol impacts blood pressure. Drinking alcohol, including in small amounts, is common. However, even drinking small amounts of alcohol may contribute to high blood pressure. A study published in Hypertension found that drinking alcohol, even as low as one drink a day, was still associated with increased blood pressure.

H​ow does alcohol influence blood pressure? One area that requires further study is how much alcohol influences the risk of high blood pressure. Researchers of the current paper wanted to understand how different amounts of alcohol consumption impacted blood pressure levels. For example, do even low levels of alcohol intake influence risk? T​his research was a dose-response meta-analysis of seven different nonexperimental cohort studies. Researchers looked at data from over 19,500 participants, allowing for vast information collection. The studies included participants from the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The average follow-up time was just over five years. Each study had to meet strict eligibility criteria, allowing researchers to focus on participants with no previous history of cardiovascular disease. The study found that drinking alcohol was associated with increased systolic blood pressure for both men and women. There appeared to be no baseline threshold for this association. When looking at averages, they found that 12 grams of alcohol consumption per day was associated with a 1.25 mmHg increase in systolic blood pressure. Twelve grams of alcohol is even lower than one standard drink in the United States, which is fourteen grams of alcohol. Higher amounts of alcohol were associated with a more significant increase in systolic blood pressure, with 48 grams of daily alcohol associated with an average 4.9 mmHg increase in systolic blood pressure. Study author Dr. Marco Vinceti, an epidemiology and public health professor at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy and adjunct professor in the epidemiology department at Boston University’s School of Public Health, explained to MNT: “Overall, the general (‘public health’) principle and message for the alcohol & blood pressure relation emerging from our dose-response meta-analysis is ‘the lower the better, and no consumption even better’, as we did not find any indication that human health may benefit from consumption of very small amounts of alcohol.”