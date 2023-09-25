What is sucralose? Sucralose is an artificial sweetener sold under the name Splenda. Although sucralose was discovered in 1976, it was not approved in the United States by the FDA until 1998. Although sucralose does not contain any calories, it is made from a process that starts off by using real sugar. Certain groups in sugar are replaced with chloride atoms. For this reason, most sucralose passes through the body without being broken down, making it zero calories. Sucralose is known as a high intensity sweetener as it is 600 times sweeter than normal sugar. That means you need less of a sucralose artificial sweetener to create the same sweetness as you would with sugar. Previous studies show sucralose may help lower body weight compared to sugar and other artificial sweeteners. However, other research says sucralose may cause negative effects on the body, such as increased insulin resistance and liver inflammation .

Sucrose vs. sucralose: What are the effects on the gut? For this study, researchers recruited 18 non-smoking participants with a specified Body Mass Index (BMI) range. Only 11 participants reportedly completed the study. Study participants were asked not to eat intense sweeteners for three weeks before the study. For the study, they were given dietary adjustments based on different nutrition guidelines . On certain days, the study participants were fed a light breakfast and a drink containing sucrose, sucralose, or a sucralose-maltodextrin blended beverage. Upon analysis, the researchers reported those who drank the sucrose-sweetened drink had higher bacterial endotoxin levels in their blood plasma compared to those who consumed the sucralose-sweetened or sucralose-maltodextrin blended beverage. To see if the increase in endotoxin levels in blood plasma was due to changes in intestinal barrier function, the scientists used a model of colon cells. These cells were grown in a membrane dividing an upper and lower chamber. The upper chamber was treated with either sucralose or sucrose and then exposed to bacterial endotoxin. If treatment with the sweeteners affects the intestinal barrier, bacterial endotoxin should pass through the cell layer and be detectable in the lower chamber. Researchers reported no significant change in bacterial endotoxin levels in the lower chamber when cells were treated with sucralose. However, when cells were treated with sucrose, there was a significant increase in bacterial endotoxin levels in the lower chamber. Additionally, there was a boost in intestinal fatty acid binding protein (iFABP) concentration, which can be a sign of intestinal barrier disruption.

No conclusive evidence After reviewing this study, Monique Richard, a registered dietitian nutritionist, owner of Nutrition-In-Sight, and national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics told Medical News Today she was struck by how limited the participant sample size was and would have liked more information on the study participants. “I also observed that 110gm of sucrose was given in a beverage which would equate to a little over 26 teaspoons of sugar, higher than most regular soft drinks,” Richard continued. “The glycemic response , metabolic process , and affected gut health from the cascade of this intense concentration are not necessarily surprising.” “The findings from this study do not conclusively provide evidence that artificial sweeteners such as sucralose are a ‘better alternative’ to sucrose or that they do not affect a person’s overall metabolic health in other ways — it is much more complex. It would be important to see a larger sample and specifically gather more standard baseline control factors for the human participants. More research on artificial sweeteners’ impact on satiety , taste-bud and sensory receptors , and neurotransmitter activity in the brain would also be important to explore. A deeper dive into the diversity of gut microbiomes being affected — as we have seen some limited research related to artificial sweeteners affecting diversity — would also be interesting.” – Monique Richard, registered dietitian nutritionist Dr. Amy Sapola, Director of Pharmacy at The Chef’s Garden and a certified wellness coach with a degree in nutrition, agreed. “This study, in particular, needs to be conducted in a much larger population, in type 2 diabetics, and for a longer duration, with daily consumption,” she told Medical News Today. “Overall, I am less interested in advocating for more research dollars going to studying artificial sweeteners, and more interested in this type of funding going to communicating the message that there are many unsweetened beverages that are less expensive and will better support overall health.”