Researchers compared the efficacy and safety of four JAK inhibitors, a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

According to the researchers, no significant differences in efficacy or safety were observed between the four medications .

. Over 85% of participants remained on the medication during the six-month trial.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . Immune cells attack healthy tissue by mistake, usually in the joint’s lining, causing inflammation.

Typically, joints in the hands, wrists, and knees are affected. It can cause chronic pain, instability, and deformity. RA can also affect organs like the lungs, heart, and eyes.

Available biological disease-modifying medications (bDMARDs) effectively reduce disease activity and achieve remission. However, patients receive these via IV or subcutaneous injection.

JAK inhibitors are another type of RA medication that can be taken orally. They can also delay the progression of the disease.

Typically, treatment for RA starts with conventional DMARDs. If the response is not satisfactory, bDMARDs or JAK inhibitors might be recommended, according to a 2022 review.

These medications are more specific at targeting inflammatory markers and more efficient at inducing remission and low disease activity.

In a new study published on November 1 in Rheumatology, researchers in Japan completed a retrospective study comparing the efficacy and safety of four JAK inhibitors for treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA):

The researchers determined no significant difference in efficacy or safety between the four JAK inhibitors they evaluated.

Study co-author Dr. Shinya Hayashi of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine, Japan, told Medical News Today: