A recent study found that eating kiwi fruit helped boost mood within a few days among people with low vitamin C levels. Diet influences aspects of physical and mental health, contributing to overall well-being.

Researchers are still seeking to understand what components of diet can have the most impact on mental health.

A recent study found that eating kiwi fruit helped boost mood within a few days among people with low vitamin C levels. Following a healthy diet helps support quality of life, but researchers and nutrition experts are still seeking to understand the mechanisms that drive the connection between food and mood. A recent study published in British Journal of Nutrition examined how kiwi and vitamin C impacted mood and how fast participants experienced mood improvements. Results show that eating kiwifruit improves mood after 4 days, and the impact on vitality and mood was slightly stronger compared to study participants who received vitamin C supplements. The findings point to the effects of vitamin C on mental health and that whole food sources may be the best way to get this nutrient.

What are the health benefits of kiwi? Fruits are part of a healthful diet, and kiwifruit is one option that offers several health benefits . For example, kiwifruit may help with gastrointestinal function and improve blood sugar and lipid levels. It contains fiber, potassium, and vitamin E, and fairly high levels of vitamin C. Vitamin C is a critical nutrient that helps with immune system function and wound healing. Prior studies suggest that vitamin C supplements and vitamin-C-rich fruits can help boost mood. For the current study, researchers hypothesized that vitamin C could play a role in mood and healthy brain function. They were curious how fruit intake could potentially impact mental health over a period of time.

Is kiwifruit good for mental health? This particular study analyzed data from a three-armed placebo-controlled trial. The participants were adults between 18 and 35 who had low plasma levels of vitamin C. Researchers divided participants into three groups: One group received a daily vitamin C supplement, the second received two kiwifruit daily, and the third received a daily placebo tablet. Researchers used smartphone surveys to collect data from participants, and participants had blood work done every 2 weeks. They weren’t able to blind participants or researchers regarding the kiwifruit intervention. However, researchers and participants did not know who received the placebo versus vitamin C tablets until after the study’s completion. Participants took their assigned intervention or placebo for four weeks and answered surveys every other day. The surveys collected data on several components, including: energy and fatigue

mood

flourishing

sleep quality and quantity

physical activity levels Based on their analysis, researchers found that participants consuming the kiwifruit saw mood and vitality improvement at around 4 days and improvement in flourishing at around day 14. Mood improvements peaked for these participants between day 14 and day 16. Participants in the vitamin C supplement group saw mood improvements until around day 12. Study author Tamlin Conner, PhD, a psychological scientist and professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Otago, New Zealand, explained to Medical News Today: “As part of this placebo-controlled nutrition trial, we used smartphone technology to survey mood across an 8-week period and found improvements in mood following introduction of a whole-food vitamin C product (Sungold kiwifruit) in as early as four days, then peaking around two weeks. Our research programme suggests there is value in measuring real-time mood changes frequently in daily life across within intervention trials to understand patterns and timeframes of change. We were surprised that participants randomised to the whole-food condition (2 Sungold kiwifruit per day) showed improvements to mood in as early as four days into the intervention.” The study points to the importance of incorporating vitamin C into a diet pattern and how this nutrient may benefit mental health. It also suggests the benefit may be most pronounced when obtained from whole food sources. “This trial highlights a crucial point of difference between food-based vitamins and those from synthetic sources,” said non-study author and registered dietitian and nutritionist Rick Miller. “They are not equivalent, and a ‘whole food-first’ approach should always be the first port of call to meet nutritional requirements and symptoms that could be related, such as mood.”