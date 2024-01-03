Share on Pinterest A new trial finds that LSD might have the potential to treat anxiety. microgen/Getty Images

MindMed, a biotech company specializing in psychedelic-inspired medicines, has revealed promising results from its MM-120 drug candidate in the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).

The results from a recent clinical trial showed that the MM-120 — a hallucinogen better known as LSD — could become a potential new treatment for GAD, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide.

The trial highlight that the drug candidate, particularly at the 100 µg dose, demonstrated effectiveness, significantly reducing anxiety symptoms.

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is characterized by persistent and excessive worry or nervousness about everyday life, frequently causing disruptions in daily tasks and personal connections.

Potential treatments include psychotherapy, medication, and lifestyle adjustments.

GAD, categorized as an anxiety disorder, is prevalent, affecting 3.1% of the United States population in a given year, equivalent to 6.8 million adults. It is more frequently diagnosed in women.

Coping with anxiety can present difficulties, but like other anxiety disorders, GAD is eminently manageable and responsive to treatment.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative treatments for brain health conditions, has just released promising findings from its Phase 2b clinical trial involving MM-120 (lysergide d-tartrate) for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

Dr. Daniel Karlin, chief medical officer of MindMed, explained the key findings to Medical News Today:

“MindMed conducted this study with participation from 198 patients, all of whom suffered with a primary psychiatric diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), across 20 clinical sites in the United States.”

“Participants were divided into 5 study arms; each arm received a single dose of a lysergide-based drug candidate, called MM-120 (lysergide d-tartrate), or a placebo,” Dr. Karlin continued.

“Among the four groups that received a dose of MM-120, doses were 25, 50, 100, or 200 µg of MM-120. Importantly, no form of additional therapy was given to any participant. The study design evaluated the stand-alone effects of the drug candidate, MM-120,” he further explained.

“The data available to us at this time show that patients experienced meaningful and lasting symptom reduction. Four weeks following a single dose of MM-120, 78% of participants who received either a 100 or 200 µg dose measured as having a clinically significant response to the drug. 50% of participants who received the 100 µg dose were considered to be in clinical remission at Week 4, meaning that the patient no longer suffered from clinically significant symptoms of GAD.”

— Dr. Daniel Karlin

The research results have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal; however, the company plans to submit the study for publication soon.