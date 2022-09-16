Share on Pinterest Air pollution has been linked to lung cancer in people who have never smoked before. DuKai photographer/Getty Images

Researchers sought to understand the mechanism by which air pollution may induce non-small cell lung cancer in never-smokers.

They found that fine particulate matter triggers inflammation in the lungs and causes lung cells with pre-existing mutations to start forming a tumor.

The finding may pave the way for new potential approaches to lung cancer prevention and highlights the importance of reducing air pollution for human health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that lung cancer was the most common cause of cancer death in 2020, accounting for 1.8 million deaths globally.

There are 2 main types of lung cancer, depending on the size of the cancer cells: small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is far more common, accounting for 8 out of 10 lung cancer diagnoses.

It is a well-established fact that smoking increases the risk of lung cancer. Yet, about 10% to 20% of lung cancers happen in people who have never smoked or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When a team of researchers at the Francis Crick Institute (FCI) and University College London (UCL) started looking at ‘never-smokers’ who developed non-small cell lung cancer, they noticed that most of them lived in areas where air pollution levels exceeded WHO guidelines.

Although air pollution has been associated with lung cancer incidence for at least two decades, the exact mechanism by which small pollutant particles in the air cause lung cancer had not been identified.

Now, the team of researchers at FCI and UCL, funded by Cancer Research UK, have identified a non-small cell lung cancer mechanism driven by fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels.

The researchers believe that PM2.5 triggers inflammation in the lungs and causes lung cells with pre-existing mutations to start forming a tumor.

“Cells with cancer-causing mutations accumulate naturally as we age, but they are normally inactive. We’ve demonstrated that air pollution wakes these cells up in the lungs, encouraging them to grow and potentially form tumors.” — Dr. Charles Swanton, study group leader, professor of cancer medicine at University College London, principal group leader at the Francis Crick Institute, and chief clinician at Cancer Research UK

Dr. Swanton presented these findings at the ESMO Congress 2022, the European Society for Medical Oncology’s annual conference, on September 10.

Dr. Howard L. (Jack) West, a thoracic oncology specialist and associate clinical professor in medical oncology at City of Hope Cancer Center, described the study as “a turning point in our understanding of the environmental contributions to lung cancer in never smokers”.

Dr. Ross Camidge, director of thoracic oncology at the University of Colorado, told Medical News Today: “Air pollution was recognized as a cause of lung cancer in never smokers by the WHO more than a decade ago […] will this insight alter behavior more than the WHO announcement? No. But if [the] mechanism is robust maybe we will study prevention options in a new way.”