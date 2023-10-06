Mounjaro vs. insulin lispro In this study, researchers conducted a randomized clinical trial with about 1,400 participants with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes treated with basal insulin . Basal insulin is a slow-acting type of insulin that people with diabetes may take between meals to help control their blood sugar levels when not eating. Study participants were randomly selected to either receive injections of Mounjaro once a week or a prandial — taken during a meal — premix of insulin lispro three times a day. Upon analysis, scientists discovered study participants who received Mounjaro decreased their hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) test levels, which measures a person’s average blood sugar level over the last three months, compared to those who took the prandial insulin. Additionally, study participants taking Mounjaro had more weight loss and fewer hypoglycemic events than those given the insulin lispro.

Mounjaro as an alternative to insulin After reviewing this study, Dr. Pouya Shafipour, a board certified family and obesity medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Medical News Today he was not shocked by these findings. “I’ve been using Mounjaro since it got approved and I’m not surprised it’s very effective in managing diabetes,” he continued. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the results.” “It is great news that there is an alternative to insulin to obtain glycemic control especially when it causes weight loss rather than weight gain that occurs with insulin,” Dr. Jennifer Cheng, chief of endocrinology at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center told Medical News Today when asked about her first reaction to this study. “We have seen this in the clinical environment with significant weight loss for our diabetic patients,” she said. Mounjaro for diabetes “The GLP-1 class of medications has really transformed the treatment of type 2 diabetes. We have seen significant amounts of weight loss with our diabetic patients. Losing weight and losing insulin resistance will therefore improve sugar control.”

— Dr. Jennifer Cheng