In a new study, researchers reported that tirzepatide sold under the brand name Mounjaro was superior to semaglutide drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy for diabetes management and weight loss.

They reported that the side effects of tirzepatide included nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea .

. Experts point out that long-term weight loss requires a combination of diet, exercise, and behaviorial changes. In a meta-analysis of 22 trials, researchers report that tirzepatide was superior to semaglutide for controlling blood sugar and weight loss. The findings will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Germany in early October. The researchers have not yet published their study in a peer-reviewed journal. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved tirzepatide (Mounjaro) to treat type 2 diabetes. The FDA has approved semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) for treating type 2 diabetes. In addition, Wegovy has been cleared to help treat obesity and weight loss. Of the 22 trials studied by researchers, two directly compared the drugs. The remaining trials compared one of the drugs to a placebo, basal insulin, or another GLP-1 RAs medication.

Results from the diabetes, weight loss study The researchers said that their analysis shows that tirzepatide is superior to semaglutide for diabetes management and weight loss. Some of the results include: Tirzepatide 15 mg resulted in a loss of 12 more pounds than semaglutide 2 mg.

Tirzepatide 10 mg resulted in a loss of nearly 8 more pounds than semaglutide 2 mg

Tirzepatide 5 mg resulted in a loss of almost 4 more pounds than semaglutide 1 mg When compared to a placebo, both drugs showed an increased risk of side effects, including gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. However, tirzepatide showed a greater increased risk.

Reaction to the research on Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy “Both drugs work by activating glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors in the body,” said Dr. Kathleen Dungan, a professor of medicine and the interim director in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who was not involved in the study. “GLP-1 is a critical hormone produced by the gut and works to regulate glucose through several mechanisms, particularly stimulating insulin secretion and inducing weight loss in large part via interaction with appetite centers in the brain,” Dungan explained to Medical News Today. “Tirzepatide also operates through stimulating receptors for an additional hormone called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). This hormone is thought to accentuate the appetite suppressant effects of GLP-1 and promote weight loss, as well as enhance the glucose-lowering effects of GLP-1.” “Therefore, it is the first drug to be FDA-approved that targets multiple hormone receptors at once, among several drugs currently under development,” she added. “Both type 2 diabetes and obesity are very complex, and it is anticipated that targeting multiple pathways simultaneously is more likely to be successful.” “This large meta-analysis further documents from combining the effects across 22 studies the value of both tirzepatide and semaglutide in promoting significant weight loss, although overall to a greater extent in those taking tirzepatide,” noted Nathan Wong, PhD, a professor and director of the Heart Disease Prevention Program at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine as well as past president of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology. “Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were more common in the highest 15mg dose of tirzepatide compared to lower 0.5 mg dosages of semaglutide, suggesting the latter may be a good option to minimize these side effects, although of course, with the trade-off being less weight loss,” Wong, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “But I think people have to look beyond the weight loss benefits of these drugs,” he added. “They also improve levels of lipids, glucose, and blood pressure, and both Ozempic and Wegovy now are shown to benefit cardiovascular outcomes (topline results for Wegovy recently released with more complete results to be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in November)” added Wong. “Both patients and doctors need to understand that these drugs also lower cardiovascular disease outcomes that may be even more important than their weight loss effects since cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for persons with diabetes or overweight/obesity (evidence already published for Ozempic showing reduction in cardiovascular events, pending for Wegovy and clinical trials are ongoing for Mounjaro).”