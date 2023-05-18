Share on Pinterest Researchers say nerve activity bursts may linked to heart failure. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Researchers from the University of Auckland in New Zealand report that in male rats with heart failure, the carotid body (an oxygen-sensing organ) produced sudden bursts of nerve activity that were linked to breathing problems.

They also found that the P2X3 receptor played a role in producing these bursts of nerve activity.

When researchers blocked the receptor using a drug, the bursts of nerve activity stopped and breathing and heart function improved. Heart failure is a condition in which the heart’s muscle gets injured from something like a heart attack or high blood pressure and gradually loses its ability to pump enough blood to supply the body’s needs. This leads to retention of extra fluid in the body, or “congestion.” According to the Heart Failure Society of America, heart failure affects more than 6 million people in the United States over the age of 20. It also accounts for more than 8% of all heart disease deaths in the country. Although there is currently no cure for heart failure, research has contributed to a better understanding of the condition. Studies have shown that certain parts of the body called peripheral chemoreceptors, which typically regulate breathing, can be hyperactive in people with heart failure, leading to worsening heart failure and problems such as sleep apnea (a condition in which breathing stops and restarts multiple times during sleep). One of these peripheral chemoreceptors is the carotid body , a cluster of sensors near the carotid artery in the throat. In response to reduced blood flow and oxygen circulation, the sensors trigger rapid breathing and increased blood pressure by activating the sympathetic (“fight-or-flight”) nervous system. Julian F.R. Paton, PhD, a professor of translational physiology at the University of Auckland (Waipapa Taumata Rau), New Zealand, explained to Medical News Today that these sympathetic nerve signals “are good when you need to accelerate your heart rate and escape from a threatening situation, but they are deleterious in heart failure, reducing blood flow to the heart and thicken and stiffen heart muscle, [thus] worsening its performance as a pump.” Researchers have found that ablating or removing carotid bodies can improve heart function and survival in rats and humans with heart failure. However, this approach may have risks and could disrupt important bodily functions. In a new study published in Nature Communications, Paton and his fellow researchers looked at a way to reduce the damaging sympathetic activity of the carotid bodies by using a drug instead of removing them.

A crucial role in heart failure The researchers induced heart failure in juvenile (4 weeks old) male Wistar rats. They then examined petrosal neurons in heart failure rats and other rats. A petrosal neuron is a type of nerve cell that acts as a “wire” between the carotid body and the central nervous system. The researchers reported that these neurons had more P2X3 receptors in the rats with heart failure than in the rats without heart failure. They also observed spontaneous bursts of nerve activity in the carotid sinus nerve that were associated with breathing problems and increased heart rate. Based on their observations, the researchers deduced that these bursts of nerve activity occurred when the carotid body released the chemical transmitter adenosine triphosphate, which then acted on the P2X3 receptors. Since “the P2X3 receptor [is] over expressed and highly activated in heart failure, and stimulates the production of sympathetic activity”, Paton’s team concluded it could be “a new drugable target”.

Alleviating heart failure and sleep apnea The researchers gave the rats a drug called AF-130, which blocks the P2X3 receptors and stops the bursts of nerve activity. Prior to treatment, rats with heart failure had fast and irregular breathing patterns and experienced apnea (which means that they sometimes stopped breathing altogether). AF-130 treatment restored normal breathing patterns in rats with heart failure and lowered the number of apnea episodes. AF-130 also improved heart function in rats with heart failure. Compared to rats who didn’t receive the drug, the rats who received the drug had a higher ejection fraction, higher stroke volume, reduced cardiac hypertrophy (thickening of heart muscle), and reduced pulmonary edema (excess fluid in the lungs). Additionally, AF-130 treatment reduced levels of a protein called N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide, which is a marker of heart failure. The researchers also observed that, in rats with heart failure, there was an increase in natural killer cells (a type of immune cell) with the progression of heart failure. Treatment with AF-130 prevented this increase. AF-130 also reduced levels of the inflammatory cytokine interleukin (IL)-1β, suggesting that the drug has the potential to reduce inflammation. Researchers reported that AF-130 reduces sympathetic activity levels, which improves the contractility of cardiac muscle. Paton noted it also reduces inflammation, which also improves heart muscle contractility and blood flow to the heart. Further, he said it stops breathing instability, which can reduce oxygen levels in the heart and expedites the progression of heart failure.