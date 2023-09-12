CPAP and heart disease mortality risk In one of the studies presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, researchers aimed to assess the impact of CPAP treatment on major cardiovascular events in people with real-world obstructive sleep apnea. “In terms of scientific evidence, the link between obstructive sleep apnea and cardiovascular disease has been widely recognized,” Dr. Jordi de Batlle, a researcher in the Translational Research in Respiratory Medicine Group at the Institut de Recerca Biomèdica de Lleida (IRBLleida) in Lleida, Spain, and lead author of this study told Medical News Today. “Observational studies and studies in the lab show that CPAP treatment could help to prevent the cardiovascular complications of obstructive sleep apnea.” “For instance, CPAP treatment has been found to be effective in relation to different aspects of cardiovascular disease such as blood pressure , echocardiographic parameters , left ventricular function , or venous thromboembolisms , among others,” he continued. “However, randomized control trials, which are considered the highest quality studies available to clinical researchers, did not find any benefit of CPAP on cardiovascular events. These contradictory results are a hot topic in obstructive sleep apnea scientific literature, and motivated us to perform our own nation-wide analysis on the topic.” Researchers analyzed data from more than 3,600 people living in Catalonia, Spain who have obstructive sleep apnea but who had decided to no longer use CPAP therapy. This data was compared to the from another 3,600 people with obstructive sleep apnea who continued to use their CPAP machines. Scientists found those who continued to use CPAP therapy had a 40% lower risk of dying by any cause, a 36% lower chance of dying from cardiovascular disease, and an 18% decreased risk of being hospitalized with cardiovascular disease.

More research needed on sleep apnea Medical News Today also spoke with Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, an interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, about these two studies, who said these are both steps in the right direction. “For a long time we’ve [known] that there is a connection between sleep apnea and a lot of what we call risk factors for having heart disease,” he explained. “There are a lot of different mechanisms for each of the connections and risk factors, and all those risk factors added up are things that subject people to increased risk for heart disease.” In regards to Dr. de Batlle’s study, Dr. Chen said he would like to know why people in the study stopped using their CPAP machines. “(For next steps in this research) you would want to replicate these kinds of studies in other locations besides one region in Spain,” he added. “You’d want to see if you’d be able to get the same admission for the rest of the world.” For Dr. O’Donnell’s study, Dr. Chen commented although the pilot study was small, it did report what seemed to him to be a large effect. “This is definitely one that is interesting … it’s definitely something that would make us want to do much larger studies just to see if this effect is real,” he added.