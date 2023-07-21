Share on Pinterest Scientists have identified new proteins linked to the risk of developing dementia 25 years later. Lucas Ottone/Stocksy

Dementia is not an inevitable consequence of aging, but increasing numbers of people are affected by it, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common form.

Early diagnosis and intervention benefit people with dementia and their carers, so the search is on for early markers of the disease.

Now, a long-term study in middle-aged people has identified 32 proteins that are linked to later development of Alzheimer’s.

The researchers suggest that these proteins should be further studied as possible predictors of Alzheimer’s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. The World Health Organization estimates that 70% of the 55 million dementia cases worldwide are due to Alzheimer’s.

Treatments can help relieve symptoms of Alzheimer’s but there is, as yet, no cure for the disease. However, new medications are showing promise in trials.

In trials, new monoclonal antibody treatments — donanemab, lecanemab, and aducanumab, which clear amyloid proteins from the brain — appear to slow disease symptoms’ development.

Trials have shown that these medications are most effective if given when the disease is in its first stages, so early diagnosis is vital to treatment. Trial results just released for donanemab suggest that if given soon after symptoms appear, the drug significantly slows the clinical progression of Alzheimer’s.

A new study of people ages 45–65 has identified proteins that are linked to later development of Alzheimer’s.

The study is published in Science Translational Medicine.

The researchers call for further research into these proteins, which could indicate an increased risk of Alzheimer’s and aid early diagnosis.