Red light therapy improves glucose metabolism Red light therapy uses low-wavelength red light or near-infrared light that is targeted to a specific area of the body using a laser or other device. The red light can penetrate through the skin and positively impact the mitochondria within the body’s cells, helping to create more energy and allowing the cells to function better and repair themselves. Co-lead study author Dr. Michael Powner, senior lecturer in neurobiology in the School of Health & Psychological Sciences at City University London said they decided to look at red light therapy as a way to help control blood sugar levels after reading a study from 2019 highlighting that sunlight exposure could correlate with improved glucose metabolism. “We explored this in bumblebees and found that red light reduced systemic glucose after feeding,” Dr. Powner told Medical News Today. “This latest study clearly shows a translation of this to humans.” “Red light is absorbed by mitochondria and helps them produce more energy,” he explained. “It lubricates the energy-making machine. But in producing more energy this way they need more raw material and this is largely glucose. They take this out of the blood.”

How does red light therapy help with diabetes? For this study, researchers recruited 30 healthy participants with no known metabolic conditions and who at the time were not taking any medications. Half of the group received a 15-minute 670 nm red light treatment 45 minutes before drinking 75 grams of sugar diluted in 150 mL of water. The other half of the group also imbibed the sugar drink but received no red light therapy. All study participants were also asked to take oral glucose tolerance tests and record their blood sugar levels every 15 minutes over the next two hours. Upon analysis, scientists found that participants receiving the red light therapy reduced their peak blood sugar level and also reduced their total blood sugar levels during the two hours, compared to those not receiving the light therapy. “It is clear that light affects the way mitochondria function and this impacts our bodies at a cellular and physiological level,” Dr. Powner said. “Our study has shown that we can use a single, 15-minute exposure to red light to reduce blood sugar levels after eating.” “While this has only been done in healthy individuals in this paper, it has the potential to impact diabetes control going forward, as it could help to reduce potentially damaging glucose spikes in the body after meals,” he added.