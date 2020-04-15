Experimental Ebola drug remdesivir could stop SARS-CoV-2 from replicating by acting on a key enzyme, according to a new study from the University of Alberta.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the launch of a multinational trial, testing the four most promising therapeutic avenues for COVID-19.

One of these avenues is remdesivir, a drug that research scientists initially developed for the treatment of Ebola, but which has recently shown some promise in fighting coronaviruses.

Following on from this evidence, and reports that the drug may have helped some patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 to recover, scientists have been studying remdesivir’s effects on SARS-CoV-2.

Most recently, a team of investigators from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, has conducted an in vitro study to see if remdesivir would act on SARS-CoV-2 in the same way that it appears to act on SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV.

The researchers report their findings in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.