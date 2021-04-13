Share on Pinterest Machine learning could help us decode the mechanisms that lead to disease, new research suggests. Photo editing by Stephen Kelly; EThamPhoto/Getty Images

Scientists are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) for predicting human behavior, and machine and deep learning can provide insight into how our health and how our body processes work .

. Machine learning also helps create predictive text models, such as those used in email and messaging services, such as WhatsApp.

Recently, scientists investigated whether these powerful algorithms could learn protein patterns that may be responsible for neurodegenerative conditions and cancer .

. Researchers suggest this technology could lead to an increased understanding of how proteins contribute to disease beyond what the human brain can decipher.

AI is a technology that people increasingly use to gain insight into complex human processes and patterns that they could only hint at before. AI helps us make sense of huge sets of data, also known as “Big Data.”

Companies also use AI to predict consumers’ behavior. For example, this technology is how Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, and other social media and commerce websites and apps suggest what posts or products might interest users and customers.

It is also how text-based apps learn to predict a person’s next word or phrase when typing an email or text message.

Machine learning is a subset of AI. It uses large data sets to train computers to see and learn patterns in that data, analyzing and sorting accordingly, using highly complex algorithms.

These powerful algorithms have a wide range of applications, from predicting degenerative eye disease — allowing earlier and, therefore, more effective treatment to start — through to the selection of embryos for IVF to improve outcomes.

Recently, scientists set out to investigate whether the powerful algorithms that can predict how humans use language could also predict which proteins might be responsible for neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s.

They also wanted to see if a computing system they developed could identify the proteins that may contribute to cancer by observing their shape and behavior.

Their research article appears in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).