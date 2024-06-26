Share on Pinterest Researchers say people over age 50 with anxiety have a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease.Westend61/Getty Images Researchers say developing anxiety after age 50 might increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

The scientists say that depression, sleep issues, and hypotension were risk factors for Parkinson’s.

Issues with movement are commonly associated with Parkinson’s, but non-movement issues, such as depression, anxiety, and loss of smell, are also symptoms. People who develop anxiety after age 50 might have an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, according to a study published in the British Journal of General Practice. In their study, researchers examined health data for 109,435 people who developed anxiety after the age of 50. They compared the information to a control group 878,526 people without anxiety. The scientists obtained health information from primary care data in the United Kingdom. The researchers evaluated the data for Parkinson’s features, such as sleep problems, depression, tremors, and balance impairment, from the time of the anxiety diagnosis until one year before the Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The link between Parkinson’s and anxiety “The study provides compelling evidence linking anxiety to an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease (PD) in individuals over 50,” said Dr. Daniel Truong, a neurologist and medical director of the Truong Neuroscience Institute at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Clinical Parkinsonism and Related Disorders. “The findings suggest that [new onset] anxiety may be a prodromal symptom of PD, highlighting the importance of early detection and intervention,” Truong, who was not involved in the research, told Medical News Today. Experts say primary doctors can play a role in early diagnosis of PD by paying attention to people over 50 who are developing anxiety-related conditions. “Most often, people are reporting to their primary doctors or psychiatrists for treatment and management of anxiety,” said Dr. Shae Datta, the co-director of the Concussion Center, NYU Langone, and the Division Director of the Concussion Center, Long Island, in New York. “Perhaps they can be closely watched and referred earlier to a neurologist for diagnosis of Parkinson’s. Concurrently, screening & treating anxiety in these presenting patients could help their quality of life and mood,” Datta, who was not involved in the research, told Medical News Today.

An opposing view on anxiety and Parkinson’s disease Not everyone agrees that anxiety can be utilized as a factor in Parkinson’s disease. “I would never use anxiety (or depression or sleep disorders) as a diagnostic criterion for Parkinson’s,” said Dr. Clifford Segil, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California. “Parkinson’s is not a mood disorder and has an entirely different biological reason than anxiety or depression.” “Some people may become anxious because of a fear of the diagnosis,” Segil, who was not involved in the research, told Medical News Today. “Many people worry about how the diagnosis will affect their lives – so it can cause anxiety at times. Many people worry because they think Parkinson’s is a death sentence – but it is not. Anxiety, at times, might be a by-product of the diagnosis but is not a precursor.”