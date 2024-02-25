What does RNA do in HIV? For this study, the researchers created a new nanomedicine filled with genetic materials called small interfering RNAs (siRNA) . “siRNA was selected as a potential therapy because they can be designed to regulate the expression of specific genes in the body,” lead study author Dr. Emmanuel Ho, associate professor in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo, explained to Medical News Today. “Benefits of this include lower chance of side effects in comparison to conventional small molecule drugs.” As the siRNAs can dictate which genes or proteins are turned on or off in cells, researchers reported they caused a 73% reduction in HIV replication. Additionally, the new nanomedicine helped combat issues HIV presents when it comes to autophagy — the body’s “recycling program” where it reuses old and damaged cell parts and also helps the body get rid of viruses and bacteria. “Autophagy is a natural process by which our cells can “self-digest” proteins for recycling or even eliminate microbes,” Dr. Ho detailed. “Unfortunately, HIV is smart and they are able to inhibit autophagy by producing a protein called Nef .” The researchers also targeted a host gene called CCR5 and the viral gene Nef as a “dual preventive strategy.” “By developing a combination nanomedicine that can deliver siRNA specific for Nef and CCR5, we hope to one, reduce the expression of CCR5 on cells to reduce HIV binding and infection two, if unfortunately, HIV is still able to infect cells, then by reducing the expression of Nef, we can re-activate autophagy in these cells so that they can digest HIV. This is the first study demonstrating this two-pronged approach for preventing HIV infection.” — Dr. Emmanuel Ho, lead study author

A novel approach to fighting HIV MNT also spoke with Dr. Edward Liu, chief of infectious diseases at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in New Jersey, about this study. He said the new research is a novel approach to fighting HIV. “Current HIV medications interfere with the virus’ life cycle at different stages, so a combination of medications is necessary to suppress all HIV growth,” he explained. “If the HIV virus is limited to the infected cell and the cell destroys itself, then the virus can’t multiply all over the body and destroy important immune cells, called helper T-cells . When enough helper T-cells are destroyed, the person’s immune system is compromised and they are vulnerable to new infection.” Dr. Liu said while doctors have access to some antiviral medications that block the uptake of the HIV virus, they have not been very potent and cannot stop HIV by themselves. “The most potent HIV medications currently are those that stop the virus life cycle, but they still have some long-term side-effects, although much less than first-generation HIV medications. If this nanomedication is used to prevent HIV infection, it should be helpful in reducing the number of HIV infections across the world. Prevention of HIV is much cheaper than trying to treat already infected patients.” — Dr. Edward Liu, infectious disease specialist