Within minutes of death, cells and organs begin to break down.

For transplant surgery, doctors must therefore retrieve the organs as rapidly as possible after blood circulation stops.

Now, by administering a specially designed fluid, scientists have restored cellular activity and some organ function in pigs that had been dead for one hour.

The technology may extend the time that donor organs, such as the heart, liver, and kidneys, are suitable for transplant.

Organ donation saves many lives, but waiting times can be extremely long — on average 20 people die each day awaiting an organ.

According to the Global Observatory of Donation and Transplantation, doctors transplanted 129,681 organs in 2020. Some of these came from living donors, but 36,125 deceased donors contributed to the total.

One deceased donor can save up to 8 lives through organ donation.

By law, death can be determined in two ways: Brain death happens when all functions of the entire brain, including the brain stem, stop irreversibly, but the heart may still be beating, and circulatory death occurs when the heart has permanently stopped beating.

Once the heart has stopped beating, organs start to swell, and blood vessels collapse, blocking blood flow. Oxygen deprivation (anoxia) rapidly makes organs unfit for transplant.

Now, a team at Yale University has discovered a method that may keep organs viable for longer.

In their study, published in Nature , they delivered a specially-designed fluid that restored circulation and other cell functions in pigs 1 hour after death.