A team of multidisciplinary researchers has attempted to determine the truth of the highly speculated theory that music is a universal factor among cultures.

The team analyzed ethnographic observations carried out in 315 societies throughout the world and explored vast troves of research data and recorded music to break new ground in resolving an old conundrum.

Throughout history, fundamental questions about music have remained unanswered. Experts have assumed — but not proven — that music is universal, existing in all human societies. However, many scholars and musicologists disagree about whether the location of a piece of music’s creation determines its sound.

The current study may now provide quantified evidence that music is universal and that its form can transcend cultural differences and geographic contexts.

Three researchers, all currently or formerly associated with Harvard University, in Cambridge, MA, developed this large-scale study: Samuel Mehr, a research associate, Prof. Luke Glowacki, and Manvir Singh, a graduate student.

However, researchers from various institutions contributed, including expert musicians, ethnomusicologists, and music theorists. The team also analyzed data from more than 29,000 volunteers.

They set about answering music’s most challenging questions, such as “Does music appear universally?” and, “What kinds of behavior are associated with song, and how do they vary among societies?” They recently published their findings in the journal Science.