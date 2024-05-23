Researchers point out that this research supports how microplastics travel throughout the body and how microplastics could contribute to specific problems, such as vascular inflammation or changes in blood clotting function.

Eighteen of them had blood that contained 24 polymer types. Most of the microplastics were white and clear fragments.

A study recently published in Environmental International examined the makeup of microplastics in human blood. Researchers examined the whole blood of 20 healthy participants.

Evidence continues to grow regarding the presence of microplastics in the human body.

As noted in this study, “[m]icroplastics (MPs) are defined as synthetic plastic particles that typically range between 1 µm [micrometer] and 5 mm [millimeters] in diameter.”

Humans are commonly exposed to microplastics, which may enter the bloodstream through eating or inhaling them. Previous findings have identified microplastics in the blood and even in clogged arteries, suggesting potential dangers from microplastics to cardiovascular health.

The current study aimed to reveal more information about the makeup of microplastics in blood. Understanding these characteristics can help experts understand how dangerous microplastics may be to people.

Study authors Prof. Jeanette Rotchell, PhD, from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, and Simon Calaminus, PhD, from Hull York Medical School in the U.K., told Medical News Today:

“Microplastics are prevalent within the general environment and so we wished to identify what type and size were present in the blood. Although other labs have identified Microplastics in the blood, they have not used microFTIR microscopy, which has the benefit of allowing us to identify the size and shape of microplastics present. This is likely to be a crucial parameter which will affect how the body interacts with the presence of these microplastics.”

The researchers collected blood samples from 20 healthy, drug-free university students. They acknowledged that the process of collecting blood samples can expose the blood to microplastics. So, they compared the samples to procedural blank samples to help get an idea of what blood could be exposed to during the collection and study period.

Overall, the researchers analyzed a quarter of each procedural blank and blood sample. They then compared the observed microplastics and chemical additives with known polymer and plastic additive chemicals.

They included particles that had a 70% match or greater with these libraries in their shown results. The team also used an approach called limit of quantification (LOQ) to help adjust for background contamination of samples.

Looking at the blood samples, they found that 18 out of 20 samples contained 24 different polymers. After using the LOQ criteria, they found that only eight out of the 20 samples contained microplastics.

The researchers were then able to identify a number of microplastic types, including polyethylene, ethylene-propylene-diene, and ethylene-vinyl-acetate/alcohol.

In all, only five of the microplastics were above the limit of quantification. Thus results note the presence of a quantifiable amount of microplastics in 40% of participants.

When looking at the characteristics of microplastics, researchers found that most were fragments with a clear or white appearance. They were also able to identify several additive chemicals and plastic alternatives in the blood samples.

The microplastics ranged in size as well, with an average particle length of between 7–3000 µm, and an average particle width of 5–800 µm.

Compared to what previous studies had observed, these particle sizes were much larger, which raises certain questions about the potential health impact.