Share on Pinterest New research finds no evidence of a protective effect of vitamin D in COVID-19. ljubaphoto/Getty Images

Vitamin D is known to provide some protection against respiratory tract infections.

Some observational studies hint that vitamin D supplements could also help prevent COVID-19 infection and severe disease.

However, newly published research that used gene variants to simulate a randomized clinical trial suggests higher levels of vitamin D do not prevent COVID-19.

The study was unable to rule out the possibility that people who are deficient in vitamin D may benefit from taking a supplement.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea that a cheap, safe, and readily available supplement can help shield people against infection with SARS-CoV-2 and severe disease is appealing.

However, to date, the evidence that vitamin D really does protect against COVID-19 has been mixed.

The vitamin is essential for maintaining healthy bones and muscles, but there is also good evidence that it provides some protection against contracting infections of the respiratory tract.

So, in theory, it could protect against COVID-19, principally a respiratory infection.

Another line of evidence in its favor is the observation that people susceptible to vitamin D deficiency — including those with obesity, older adults, and individuals of Black or Asian ethnic origin — are also vulnerable to COVID-19.

An unpublished study found a link between mean levels of vitamin D in the populations of 20 European countries and the number of COVID-19 cases and mortality rates in the countries.

Several studies have found an association between vitamin D status and subsequent COVID-19 infection.

For example, one study discovered that people found to be deficient in the vitamin were more likely to test positive for the infection up to a year later.

However, the scientists behind this research emphasized that only randomized clinical trials could provide definitive evidence that vitamin D supplementation can prevent COVID-19 and therefore save lives.

This is because observational studies like theirs are vulnerable to two statistical problems, known as “confounding” and “reverse causation.”

Confounding occurs when another variable that the researchers have not fully accounted for influences the outcome. For example, older age and chronic disease affect not only a person’s levels of vitamin D but also their risk of COVID-19.

Reverse causation occurs when the outcome itself affects the variable under investigation. For example, severe COVID-19 could reduce an individual’s vitamin D levels.

In a clinical trial, researchers avoid these problems by randomly assigning participants to receive either the treatment or a placebo, then following them to see what happens.

But clinical trials are costly and take a long time to yield any results.