Less weight loss, but greater symptom relief in type 2 diabetes The researchers conducting the current trial recruited 616 participants at 108 sites in 16 countries. All participants had HFpEF, a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, and type 2 diabetes. They randomly assigned them to once-weekly injections of semaglutide (2.4 milligrams) or placebo for 52 weeks. All participants were on other medications, including diuretics, renin-angiotensin system blockers, and beta-blockers , with around one-third of them also on mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors . The study had 2 primary endpoints — the change in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire clinical summary score (KCCQ-CSS) and the percentage change in body weight from baseline to week 52. In addition, the researchers set secondary endpoints of change in 6-minute walk distance, and change in log transformed C-reactive protein — also known as “CRP,” a measure of inflammation — levels from baseline to the end of the study. Those in the semaglutide group had a larger reduction in heart failure symptoms, with a mean improvement of 13.7 points on the KCCQ-CSS, compared with 6.4 points for the placebo group. They also lost more weight than those on placebo, with a mean percentage weight loss of 9.8% in the treatment group and 3.4% in the placebo group, and their CRP levels reduced by 42% against 12.8% for the placebo group. The weight loss in the treatment group was 40% less than participants in the previous trial on patients with heart failure and obesity without type 2 diabetes, but they still showed symptom improvement, as Wright explained to MNT: “It was expected that semaglutide would lead to weight loss [in] these obese patients. However, despite the rather modest weight loss with the drug in this trial, these patients with preserved ejection fraction heart failure demonstrated clinically significant improvements in quality of life, measures of functional capacity, reductions in important biomarkers including NT proBNP and CRP, and numerically less likelihood of heart failure decompensation.”

Heart benefits may be independent of weight loss In the published paper, the researchers hypothesize that the weight-loss-independent benefits of semaglutide in HFpEF “may include direct effects on decongestion; vascular, skeletal muscle, and mitochondrial function; epicardial adipose tissue; inflammation; and insulin resistance, factors that (unlike weight loss) may be more pronounced in patients with type 2 diabetes than in those without type 2 diabetes.” However, Dr. Wright commented that “[t]he precise mechanism of these improvements remains speculative but does not appear to be purely related to weight loss.” “Indeed,” he added, “much of the benefit in these patients with heart failure seemed to be manifest prior to any substantial weight loss, strongly suggesting that the GLP-1 receptor agonist led to improvements in the metabolic syndrome and the ‘heart failure syndrome,’ independent and perhaps additive to those expected from weight loss.”