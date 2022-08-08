Share on Pinterest Lifting weights or doing resistance training may be crucial for stronger bones. Javier Díez/Stocksy

Researchers investigated the effects of strength training on bone density in vegans.

They found that vegans who engaged in a form of resistance training such as lifting weights had a similar bone density to omnivores who engaged in weight training.

They recommend vegans include resistance training as a part of a plant-based lifestyle.

Veganism is a growing practice with the number of people following a vegan diet or lifestyle in the United States increasing from around 1% in 2014 to roughly 10% in 2022.

However, in addition to its health benefits, research has also indicated a link between the vegan diet and a higher susceptibility to fractures and low bone mineral density.

Studies show that resistance training can stimulate bone formation, whereas other common sports such as cycling or swimming do not affect bone mineral density.

Knowing how different forms of physical activity affect bone mineral density among vegans could help inform public health recommendations.

Recently, researchers assessed the bone microarchitecture of vegans and matched omnivores.

They found that vegans who engaged in resistance training had a higher bone mineral density than vegans who engaged in aerobic exercise or no exercise at all.

They also found that vegans and omnivores who engaged in resistance training had similar bone structures.

“Veganism is a global trend with strongly increasing numbers of people worldwide adhering to a purely plant-based diet,” said Dr. Christian Muschitz, of St. Vincent Hospital Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna in Vienna, Austria, one of the study’s authors.

“Our study showed resistance training offsets diminished bone structure in vegan people when compared to omnivores. People who adhere to a vegan lifestyle should perform resistance training on a regular basis to preserve bone strength.”

— Dr. Christian Muschitz

The study was published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.