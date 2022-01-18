Share on Pinterest The WHO recently updated its COVID-19 treatment guide. Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) continually updates a “living guideline” on drug treatments for COVID-19.

The latest update strongly recommends an arthritis drug called baricitinib for patients with severe or critical disease.

The recommendation follows a review by an expert panel of the latest evidence from clinical trials.

The update also recommends the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab for individuals who do not have severe COVID-19 but are at high risk of hospitalization.

The WHO has strongly recommended that doctors use an arthritis drug called baricitinib to treat people with severe or critical COVID-19.

The drug belongs to a class of medications known as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, which block the activity of immune signaling molecules called cytokines.

In severe and critical COVID-19, an excess of cytokines in the body, or “ cytokine storm ,” sends the immune system into overdrive, with potentially fatal consequences.

After reviewing the latest results from clinical trials, a panel of experts at the WHO concluded that there is good evidence that baricitinib improves survival, reduces the need for mechanical ventilation, and decreases duration of hospitalization.

The drug does not appear to cause any increase in adverse events.

The panel recommends a treatment combination of baricitinib and corticosteroids, which also calm the immune response.

However, the panel advises against combining baricitinib with arthritis drugs called interleukin-6 inhibitors, which have a similar effect on the immune system.

Instead, it recommends that doctors choose either baricitinib or an interleukin-6 inhibitor on the basis of cost, availability, and their clinical experience.

BMJ has published the new recommendations in the latest version of the living guideline on drugs for COVID-19, which can be updated rapidly as new evidence becomes available.

Athimalaipet Ramanan, professor of pediatric rheumatology at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, welcomed the new guidance.

“The strong recommendation from WHO comes at much needed time, as many low and middle income countries continue to struggle with the pandemic,” he told the Science Media Centre in London.

“The short half-life, oral administration, and lower cost make this more attractive across the world, compared to tocilizumab, the other agent shown to be effective in a similar setting,” he added.

The half-life of a drug is a measure of how long it remains active in the body, which may have implications for any ongoing adverse effects.

The panel advises against the use of two other JAK inhibitors ruxolitinib and tofacitinib for people with severe or critical COVID-19. Small clinical trials found no evidence of benefit from the drugs and suggest a possible increase in serious side effects with tofacitinib.

The panel’s recommendations are based on three randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of baricitinib with a total of 2,659 participants, two RCTs of ruxolitinib with 475 participants, and one RCT of tofacitinib with 289 participants.

RCTs are the gold standard for evidence of the safety and efficacy of treatments.