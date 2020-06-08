A new study has found that a workplace wellness program had limited benefits for employees’ health. Share on Pinterest Initiatives for wellness in the office — including, but not limited to, physical activities in the workplace — may not be effective for employees’ health. New research has found that a workplace wellness program at the University of Illinois did not improve employees’ health, reduce the frequency of medical diagnosis, or reduce visits to attend medical appointments. The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine , calls into question the value of workplace wellness programs and the industry that supports them.

Wellness programs The United States 2010 Affordable Care Act had three goals: make affordable health insurance available for more people, expand the Medicaid program, which offers people on low incomes medical support, and support new ways to deliver medical care. In the wake of this last goal, many workplaces have implemented wellness programs, including offers of financial incentives for medical screenings, annual health risk assessments, and wellness activities, such as support to quit smoking, physical activities, or activities to help manage illnesses. However, few randomized, controlled trials looking at the effects of these programs on employees’ health have taken place. The authors of the present study set out to fill this gap in the literature.

Almost 5,000 participants The study took place at the University of Illinois between 9th August 2016 and 26th April 2018, involving 4,834 employees of the university. Of the total participants, 2,770 were women, and the mean age was 43.9 years. The researchers assigned 3,300 people to the treatment group. These participants were eligible to take part in a typical workplace wellness program, involving workplace biometric screening and surveying, an online health risk assessment, and wellness activities.



The other participants acted as a control group and did not participate in the wellness program. The study gathered responses from the participants after 12 and 24 months. Information gathered included:

clinician-collected biometrics that give a general view of the health of a person

medical diagnosis and medical-use administrative claims, such as diagnoses for particular illnesses or visits to the hospital

self-reported health behaviors and beliefs, such as whether people thought they were likely to have high blood pressure or high cholesterol