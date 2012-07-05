In a study published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism, researchers at the University of Alberta say they have discovered a potential explanation for why a diet high in DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid found in fish, improves memory.

In an animal study, lead researcher Yves Sauve and colleagues discovered mice that consumed a diet high in DHA had 30% higher levels of DHA in the hippocampus region of the brain, compared with mice fed on a regular, healthy diet.

Sauve, a researcher in the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, who works in the department of physiology, the department of ophthalmology and the Center of Neuroscience, explained:

“We wanted to find out how fish intakes improves memory. What we discovered is that memory cells in the hippocampus could communicate better with each other and better relay messages when DHA levels in that region of the brain were higher. This could explain why memory improves on a high-DHA diet.”

The researchers confirmed that when DHA is added to a diet, additional stores of DHA are deposited in the brain. Sauve explains that consuming more fish or taking supplements could prevent DHA levels decreasing in the brain as we age.

In an earlier study, Sauve found that consuming DHA stops a toxic molecule at the back of the eye that causes age-related vision loss from accumulating.