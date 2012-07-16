Hair loss medication, Propecia (finasteride) may be linked to a side effect of sexual dysfunction, a problem which may not go away after treatment has stoppedJournal of Sexual Medicinehair loss
“In most men who developed persistent sexual side effects (≥3 months) despite the discontinuation of finasteride, the sexual dysfunction continued for many months or years.
Although several rat studies have shown detrimental changes to erectile function caused by 5 alpha reductase inhibitors, the persistent nature of these changes is an area of active research.
Prescribers of finasteride and men contemplating its use should be made aware of the potential adverse medication effects.”
testosteroneDHT
- Male pattern baldness – hair is lost in a well defined pattern, starting above the temples and thinning at the crown of the head.
- Benign prostatic hyperplasia – an increase in the size of the prostate
- Erectile dysfunction (impotence)
- Abnormal ejaculation
- Lower ejaculatory volume
- Abnormal sexual function
- Testicular pain
- Gynecomastia – development of male breasts
- Depression – Merck added this side effect in December 2010
Link to article
male breast cancerLink to article