The number of people receiving emergency treatment because they consumed energy drinks has spiked in the U.S. over the past few years. With its ever increasing popularity, and availability, the energy drink industry has seen huge growth as more and more people of all demographics are consuming their products. A recent government survey indicates that from 2007 to 2011, the number of emergency department (ED) visits related to energy drink consumption nearly doubled, increasing from 10,068 to 20,783. The drinks contain high amounts of additives, such as caffeine, taurine, vitamins and sugars. In fact, they have a significantly higher amount of caffeine than a regular cup of coffee, considerably stimulating the central nervous system and cardiovascular system. Many people aren’t aware of the sheer number of additives inside these drinks, with doctors reporting that they have had patients come in who had drunk as many as three or four energy drinks within an hour – equivalent to almost fifteen cups of coffee.

Health complications associated with energy drink consumption Excessive energy drink consumption can have some severe medical and behavioral consequences; it’s proving to become a serious public health concern. It commonly causes health complications, such as insomnia, migraine, seizures and heart problems. Many doctors have said they are seeing an increasing number of patients coming into hospital after consuming an energy drink experiencing rapid and irregular heartbeats and in some cases even heart attacks. Of all the ED cases related to energy drinks, 58% involved patients who had consumed just energy drinks, while the other 42 percent involving a drug combination as well. The report showed that 27 percent of the drugs combined with energy drinks were pills, of which stimulants such as Adderall and Ritalin accounted for 9%, illegal and recreational drugs such as marijuana accounted for close to 10%. The report noted: “The majority of energy drink-related ED visits involved either adverse reactions or misuse or abuse of drugs; other reasons are not presented because they represent less than 5 percent of visits. In each year from 2007 to 2011, visits involving adverse reactions were about twice as commonly reported as visits involving misuse or abuse.” Men accounted for two thirds of the energy drink related ED visits. Perhaps this is because men are much more likely to buy energy drinks than women, the authors wrote. However, visits for both men and women doubled over the past four years (7,000 to 15,000 and 3,000 and 6,000), indicating a similar trend in both sexes. In 2004, French authorities banned the sale of Red Bull, an energy drink.

