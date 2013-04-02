Contrary to popular belief, the vast majority of young American adolescents are not sexually active, researchers from the Guttmacher Institute reported in the journal Pediatrics.

The authors explained that things change when adolescents reach the ages of 16 to 18.

Lawrence B Finer and Jesse M Philbin gathered and examined newly available public data on sexual initiation, contraceptive use and pregnancy among American adolescents from the 2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, issued by the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. The data involved children and teenagers aged from 10 to 19 years.

They found that very few boys and girls had sex before the age of 13 years. According to their study, the following shows the percentages of young adolescents who had had sex:

0.6% of 10-year olds

1.1% of 11-year olds

2.4% of 12-year olds

They added that the percentage of girls aged up to 12 years who became pregnant was “miniscule”.