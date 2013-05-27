Women are more susceptible to some of the psychological effects linked to stressful experiences at specific stages in their monthly menstrual cycle, scientists from University College London reported in Neurobiology of Learning and Memory. The authors believe common mental health problems that develop in women might be prevented if specific dates during the menstrual cycle are targeted. They say their study is the first to demonstrate a possible association between psychological vulnerability and a specific moment during the menstrual cycle – which in this case was ovulation.

Repetitive and undesirable thoughts Repetitive and unwanted thoughts are common symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders. These intrusive thoughts typically occur after a stressful experience; sometimes for a few days, and even weeks or longer. Dr Sunjeev Kamboj and team set out to determine how vulnerable women are to a stressful event during different stages of their menstrual cycle. The study involved 41 females aged from 18 to 35 years. They all had regular menstrual cycles, and none of them were on the contraceptive pill. Each participant was asked to watch a 14-minute “stressful” movie which contained death or injury. Saliva samples were taken immediately afterwards so that their hormone levels could be assessed. They were then asked to write down whether they had unwanted thoughts about the video over the next few days, when they had them, and how often.