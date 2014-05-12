In Australia, researchers from The University of Queensland’s School of Psychology have conducted two studies on how Facebook affects our self-esteem and sense of belonging.

Social networking sites – most notably Facebook – have had a powerful influence on how friendships are mediated in today’s world.

A continually updating stream of information detailing the public activities, thoughts and feelings of friends enables a constant sense of connection. Some studies have observed that, in this sense, Facebook and related sites make it easier than ever to satisfy the need to belong.

But other studies have noted that this type of social interaction can also create opportunities for social rejection and bullying.

In general, research weighing up the psychological benefits and negative outcomes of this technology has been mixed in its findings – reflected in a recent Medical News Today feature on social media and mental wellbeing.

For instance, a 2013 study found that greater use of Facebook predicts negative outcomes, such as less satisfaction with life. But a 2007 study found that greater use of Facebook is associated with positive outcomes, such as enhanced social capital.

A study in 2011 discovered that high engagement with the “social contribution features” of Facebook – posting status updates and photos, commenting on other users’ statuses and photos – was associated with lower levels of social loneliness. But that study also found that users who had stronger preferences for “passive consumption” – groups, games, fan pages – reported higher levels of social loneliness.

Further investigation into how users responded to specific types of interaction found that it was receiving composed text from other users – rather than one-click actions, such as a “like” – that predicted increases in social support and social capital experienced by the users.